Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a scuffle with an intruder, who entered his apartment in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 16).

A lot of updates have been coming in related to the shocking incident. As per the recent revelation, the unidentified fan threatened the staff before the alleged scuffle with the actor.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, Jeh (4) and Taimur (8) along with the other staff members were present at home when the intruder entered the apartment.

Eliyama Philip - Jeh's nanny, was the only staff who got injured during the attack. Recounting the night, Philip, who first encountered the attacker, gave a detailed account of what happened that night.

Speaking about the night, Philip said that at around 2 am, she woke up by the noises in Jeh's room. However, at first, she assumed that Kareena was checking in on her son.

"... then I went back to sleep but, again, I realised something was wrong. So I woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room," she said according to NDTV.

She revealed that when she ran to pick up Jeh, the armed intruder tried attacking her.

"I quickly got up and went to Jeh's room. The attacker then put his finger near his mouth and said 'Don't make any noise, nobody will go out' in Hindi," Ms Philip said.

''When I rushed to pick up Jeh, the man - who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade - ran towards me and tried attacking me," she added.

"I tried to block the attack by putting my hand forward, but the blade hit me near the wrists of both my hands and on the middle finger of my left hand," she said.

The nurse also told the police that the intruder demanded one crore rupees.

Mumbai Police arrest main suspect

A day after Mumbai police launched an extensive investigation into the matter, the main suspect has reportedly been arrested.

The intruder stabbed Khan multiple times on Thursday morning. The police have stated that the attack was part of a burglary attempt at the actor's house.

According to multiple reports, the suspect is being taken to Bandra police station for further interrogation.