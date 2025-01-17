Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.



Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra residence on Thursday (Jan 16). Khan was attacked by an unidentified man who stabbed him six times.

Saif has already undergone surgery and is currently admitted to an ICU at Lilavati Hospital. The actor is out of danger and is recovering well, according to doctors.

Photo of a knife by which Khan was attacked

Amidst all the recent developments, a picture of the knife allegedly by which the actor was attacked has gone viral.

The picture that has been shared across the internet is a portion of the blood-stained knife that was taken out from the actor's spine.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the doctors revealed that a piece of knife was removed from his spine.

This is the part of the same knife which was recovered from the body of actor Saif Ali Khan#SaifAliKhanAttacked #SaifAliKhan #SaifAliKhanNews #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ME0Xg5tNXK — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 17, 2025

Hours after the surgery, the doctor told the media that Saif had two deep wounds and 2 aberrations.

“The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our initial understanding. 2 ekdum gehri chotein hai aur 2 aberrations hai jo chaku se lage. itna bada chaku ka piece humne unke spine se nikala hai. (There are two deep wounds and 2 aberrations caused by the knife attack. We have removed a piece of the knife from his spine),” the doctor said.

As reported by Indian media, the photo of the knife was released by the hospital administration.

Doctors share health update

A day after the actor underwent surgery, doctors of Lilavati Hospital gave a health update, sharing that the actor had been shifted to a normal room.

Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan is a real hero...He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room..."

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital says, "I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he came to the hospital. He was drenched in blood but he walked in like a lion with only his small kid, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is… https://t.co/rAgwvEoZr8 pic.twitter.com/ZAolaDNpPB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Recalling the time when Khan came to the hospital, Niraj said that he was all drenched in blood.

