In what could be termed as a huge breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai police on Friday (Jan 17) arrested the main accused. Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on Thursday early morning when the assailant had attempted burglary inside the house.



The arrest came after Mumbai police launched an extensive manhunt and 20 teams were set up to nab the culprit. According to TV reports, the suspect is being taken to Bandra police station for further interrogation.

The intruder used fire escape to gain entry

According to the police, the intruder reportedly used the fire exit of the building to gain access to the 11th-floor apartment of Saif Ali Khan.



Investigations revealed that after fleeing the spot post attacking Khan, the intruder was seen near Bandra Railway station.

VIDEO | Saif Ali Khan attack case: One person has been brought to Bandra Police Station for questioning.



Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his plush apartment in the city’s Bandra area on Thursday. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent… pic.twitter.com/vCw9DaagEi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

The police have stated that the attack was part of a robbery attempt inside the actor's home.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder

A nurse working at the Khan residence has given shocking details about the incident. The intruder reportedly entered the Khan residence via Saif's son Jeh's room. He initially demanded Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), which led to an altercation between him and the nurse. Saif and Kareena were sleeping in another room when the nanny alerted them. To protect his family, Saif got into a scuffle with the intruder and got injured as a result. Read details here