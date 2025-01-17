On Friday (Jan 17), the doctors of Lilavati Hospital gave a detailed health update on Saif Ali Khan, who is currently admitted to the hospital following the stabbing incident that took place in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16) night at his Bandra home.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

The Devara actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on Thursday early morning during the scuffle with the assailant, who entered the house with the intention of burglary.

Following the incident, he was taken to the hospital where the actor had to undergo emergency surgery.

On Friday, a day after the incident, the team of doctors, gave a health update revealing that Saif is now out of the ICU.

"Saif is Safe, shifted from ICU," said Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital, as quoted by ANI.

"Around noon on Friday, we shifted Saif to a special room. He is out of danger. He is completely cheerful. In fact, we are planning a discharge in next two to three days," said Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital.

As per multiple reports, the actor had gone through a five-and-a-half-hour surgery to remove a broken knife piece and to operate the other wounds that the actor sustained during the attack. A photo of a portion of the knife has also been released by the hospital administration, as reported by Indian media.

Emphasising how Saif has narrowly escaped the severe spinal injury, Dr Niraj told the media, “He is doing very well presently. His parameters have improved, and he is being shifted from the ICU to a special room for him. Saif was very fortunate. The knife injury was just 2 mm away from his spinal cord. If it had gone in deeper, the spinal cord could have been damaged. He is very, very fortunate.”

Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who operated Saif, said that the actor is doing excellent. However, there is a potential risk of infection.

“He needs to take rest for some time, especially because of the wounds on his back, which have a potential risk of infection. Movements are restricted for a week, and visitors will be limited to ensure faster recovery,'' the doctor added.

"He is doing fine and he also started walking today. We have restricted visitors' access for today to avoid infection. The spinal fluid has been repaired, happy and good. The recovery has been satisfactory," Dr Dange added.

The doctors also assured that he will be discharged in the next few days.