Indian fashion digital creators Sanket Mehta and Manav Chabbra attended the prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2025 which was held from January 17 to January 19, 2025.

This was Sanket Mehta’s second appearance at Milan Fashion Week. He attended showcases and presentations by 1989 Studio, La Martina, Paul and Shark, Tod’s, Canali, and Dhruv Kapoor. With a focus on bridging Indian styling with global trends, Sanket’s keen eye for details, in-depth analysis of collections, dissection of key looks, sharing his likes and dislikes, and prediction of upcoming fashion trends – made him the right fit for Indian representation at the Milan Fashion Week.

Sanket to WION on returning to Milan Fashion Week

Sanket shared his experience at the Milan Fashion Week and told WION exclusively, “Returning to Milan Fashion Week for the second time has been an incredibly special experience. This time, what made it even more meaningful was the opportunity to engage directly with the CEOs and global team of the brands. It’s not just about showcasing Indian fashion on the world stage; it’s about building bridges and showing how our unique craftsmanship, design, and vision can shape the future of global fashion.”

He added, “India’s creativity is boundless, and moments like these remind me that we’re truly making our mark in the global fashion conversation.”

Alongside Sanket, another fashion digital creator Manav Chabbra marked his debut at the Milan Fashion Week. He attended Paul and Shark, Canali, and Tod’s showcases. From the event, Manav shared behind-the-scenes hustle at Fashion Week, offering a fresh perspective on styling and the vibrant energy of one of the world's biggest fashion events.

Both Sanket and Manav managed to slay in style and bring Indian sensibilities to the global stage in their own unique way.