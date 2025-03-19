Jason Momoa has officially confirmed that he will be playing Lobo in the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). He also revealed that he will make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently in production. The film will be the second major DCU release following James Gunn’s Superman.

Who is Lobo?

Lobo is an alien from the planet Czarnia with superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities. A ruthless bounty hunter, he is known for his reckless and violent nature. While he initially clashes with Superman, the two eventually develop an unlikely friendship.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Momoa expressed his excitement about the role, stating that he is a big fan of Lobo and calling the experience of filming Supergirl "extraordinary so far."

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about?

The film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. In the comics, Kara is Superman’s older cousin, who escapes Krypton’s destruction at the same time as her infant cousin. However, her ship travels through a wormhole, delaying her arrival on Earth by decades. By the time she reaches the planet, her cousin has already grown into Superman.

While the DCU’s version of her origin story is yet to be revealed, Supergirl will first appear in Superman before her own solo film.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Set in space, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Supergirl on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthie Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and features a supporting cast that includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

