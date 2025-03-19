A 59-year-old woman from Kerala trekked to Everest Base Camp without any certified training, reportedly utilising what she learnt from YouTube videos. The woman, identified as Vasanthi Cheruveettil from Thalipparamba in Kannur achieved this milestone through resilience and hard work, local media reports said.

Vasanthi’s journey grabbed eyeballs on social media after a photo of her with an Indian flag at Everest Base Camp went viral. In the photo, she was dressed in an authentic 'Kasavu' saree. This is not the first time she had made such travel adventures, having gone to Thailand last year.

As per a report in Manorama News website, she started her trek from Surke, Nepal on February 15, and reached the South Base Camp on February 23.

YouTube played a great role in her trekking journey.

She trained herself by watching YouTube videos on Everest trekking for four months.

She watched YouTube videos to learn basic trekking techniques and also learned the Hindi language to communicate better with people.

Explaining her struggle during the journey, she said, "I needed more time, so I walked slowly, using a stick. Every few steps, I paused to take at least five breaths to avoid shivering and exhaustion.”

Vasanthi's journey to base camp

Vasanthi was determined for her journey regardless of the hate she got from her friends and society.

During her learning time, she followed a strict diet, and walking pattern for hours, around 4-6 kilometres in the evenings with her partners.

She managed her travel finances via her tailoring business, along with some financial assistance from her two sons, Vivek and Vineeth, said the report.

Her trek to Everest Base Camp was very rough and harsh.

She faced poor weather that led to her flight cancellation to Lukla.

She was forced by fate to search for a different route via Surke.

She took support from a German couple she met in Nepal for her journey.