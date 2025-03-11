A girl from Kerala passed away on Sunday after she decided to survive only on a hot water diet for months. She was an 18-year-old teenager. Thalassery hospital doctors said that the teen was going through the eating disorder anorexia. When she died, she weighed just 24 kg.

The girl's official name was Sree Nanda. She was inspired by the online weight loss trend and was living on water. She had paused eating solid food for almost six months and was undergoing treatment for anorexia. A physician, Dr Nagesh Manohar Prabhu at Thalassery Co-operative Hospital, told ANI news agency that when the girl came to the hospital 12 days ago, she had to be admitted to the ICU.

He added, “She was hardly 24 kg, bedridden. Her sugar levels, sodium, and BP were low. She was on ventilator support. But her condition did not improve, and she succumbed.”

Anorexia and water fasting

Anorexia is a kind of eating disorder, making people preoccupied with their weight and food eating habits. Influenced by this disorder, people can do anything to lose their weight, even when it becomes risky for their lives.

The girl was on a water fasting diet. Water fasting is an online myth. People think this helps in autophagy, when cells recycle and renew themselves, and thus regain their health. There is no scientific literature to prove this routine, which is not good for healthy weight loss.

Girl's family's remarks

The teen's family claims that her condition had been stable for the last five to six months and she ate nothing. She used to hide food from her family and ignore eating it; she decided only to drink water.

When she started becoming frail, her family took her to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where doctors advised her family to get a psychiatric consultation for her.

Two months before her death, she was taken to the hospital for her weak condition. When she was admitted to the hospital, her blood sugar level had dropped; she had breathing problems and was admitted to the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies)