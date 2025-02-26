A shocking case of mass murder has emerged from Venjaramoodu in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, where a 23-year-old man allegedly killed five people across three locations before surrendering himself to the police. The accused, identified as Afan, reportedly confessed to the killings on Monday, revealing the grim details of his crime.

Advertisment

The victims include his teenage brother, grandmother, paternal uncle, aunt, and a young woman believed to be his girlfriend. He also admitted to attacking his mother, who survived the assault but remains in critical condition.

Also Read | Indian-origin Tushar Mehta joins Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin crew on historic 10th space tourism mission

Hammer used as murder weapon

Advertisment

According to initial investigations, Afan used a hammer to kill his victims, striking them repeatedly. Among the victims, his uncle, Latheef, suffered the most violent assault. A witness told PTI that when Latheef’s body was lifted, fingers inadvertently slipped into a gaping hole in his skull, illustrating the sheer brutality of the attack. His wife, Sajitha, was killed in the kitchen while making tea for Afan.

Teen brother lured with food, then killed

Afan’s 13-year-old brother, Afsan, was reportedly very close to him. However, he lured the child home under the pretext of offering him Kuzhimanthi, an Arabian rice dish, before striking him multiple times on the head. Shockingly, Rs 500 notes were scattered around Afsan’s body after the murder.

Advertisment

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor’s future in Congress uncertain as rift with leadership deepens

The killing spree allegedly began with his grandmother, 88-year-old Salma Beevi, before he moved on to his uncle’s family. His final victim was a young woman, believed to be his girlfriend, whom he attacked so viciously that her face was unrecognisable.

Drug abuse angle under investigation

Investigators suspect Afan was a drug abuser but have yet to confirm whether he was under the influence at the time of the murders. Authorities are examining possible motives and psychological factors behind the horrific incident.

Plan to trigger explosion, yet no signs of distress

Before heading to the police station, Afan left an LPG valve open, seemingly planning an explosion if anyone entered the house at night. Despite the extreme violence, locals reported that he appeared calm and showed no signs of distress while moving between crime scenes.

When he reached the police station, Afan told officers he had assaulted six people, adding that they would all be dead by now.

(With inputs from agencies)