Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his seven-year-old daughter. The case initially believed to be a case of food poisoning, took a shocking turn after the autopsy report revealed sexual assault and strangulation.

Poisoning claim leads to wrongful arrest

The incident occurred early on March 12 in Loni, where the accused, a father of five, lodged a police complaint against his neighbour. He claimed that his neighbour had sent poisoned curry, which led to his daughter falling ill and dying. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the neighbour.

Autopsy report reveals the brutality

The case took a new turn when the post-mortem report contradicted the poisoning claim. The report confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled, prompting the police to re-evaluate the case.

Attempt to mislead the investigation

To make his poisoning story credible, the accused took his other children to GTB Hospital in Delhi, claiming they had stomach infections, senior police officer Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Father confesses to crime

Following further investigation, the police detained the father, who later admitted to raping his daughter and killing her when she cried for help.

The investigator involved in the investigation said, “During interrogation, the father told us that he woke up around 3 am and picked up the girl sleeping next to her mother. He then took her to his room, raped her and then strangulated her. In the morning, he took her body to a hospital in Delhi where he told doctors that the girl was not responding after overnight diarrhoea and vomiting. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.”