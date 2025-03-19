The JFK Files are being released by the US government starting March 18, following orders by US President Donald Trump to unseal the documents related to the assassination of John F Kennedy. The papers revealed among other things the Central Investigation Agency of CIA ran so-called 'Black Ops and Assassination Programs' at one point, including when Kennedy was in office. The massive trove of JFK assassination files included information that was previously kept secret due to national security concerns.

Advertisment

As per the papers, under a programme called Project ZRRIFLE, the CIA ran secret operations that included assassinations. Shirion Collective, a surveillance network, revealed details of the project citing the JFK Files, saying these operations were active during JFK’s presidency.

The CIA was not getting along with the White House and was reportedly operating without oversight around the time JFK was assassinated on 22 November 1963.

Surveillance network decodes JFK Files

Advertisment

The group noted on its X handle that there was CIA black budget funding for assassination operations, safehouses, and fake identities. These were all 'off-the-books operations' and were supposed to remain a secret forever.

Also Read: JFK Files: When JFK Jr called Biden a 'traitor'. 'Dear Sen. Biden: You are...'

The CIA was recruiting criminals for these special programmes, for spying purposes.

Advertisment

The files showed that the CIA was also working with narcotics traffickers, also for spying, as well as people involved in organised crime.

🚨 BREAKING: Newly Released JFK Files Reveal CIA Black Ops & Assassination Programs



The Biggest Intelligence Drop in Decades—And You’re One of the First to See It



🔷 The U.S. government just declassified a massive trove of JFK assassination files, and what we’re finding is… pic.twitter.com/WgaqSoXHNe — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) March 19, 2025

The files further mentioned 'false flag operations' as part of Cold War geopolitics, where the Soviets or the Czechs were to be framed in case things went wrong.

The files carry the word "The Magic Button" and instructions on how to never use the word "assassination".

The paperwork about operatives working as part of the project was done in such a way that they could never be linked back to the agency. In this regard, the CIA created 201 "phony" files with backdated identities for these operatives.

The idea was to keep everything completely cut off from government channels, so no one was supposed to talk about the project inside the CIA buildings, and there were to be no paper trails. The CIA aimed to keep itself away from it all, and appear as an outsider if something ever went public.

Notably, this was happening at the time when the CIA was clashing with Kennedy on several matters, and things escalated after he fired CIA Director Allen Dulles following the Bay of Pigs.

In 1975, the Church Committee exposed illegal CIA activities, while keeping the full extent of what was going on during JFK’s presidency a secret. The US government has for years denied that they were working with rogue intelligence around the time of Kennedy’s assassination.