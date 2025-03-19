The United States government has started releasing documents on the assassination of President John F Kennedy that had been kept a secret till now citing national security. This comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January ordering that unredacted files in the case be made public.

While historians do not think a major bombshell might drop after these papers are made public, there is one thing that stands out. According to the Geller Report, John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr, or JFK Jr, the son of 35th US President John F Kennedy, once called former president Joe Biden a "traitor".

It mentions a letter by JFK Jr. where he wrote, "Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor..."

The documents carry a letter by JFK Jr delivered by a special agent to Joe Biden on Sep 8, 1994, who was a senator at the time. The letter has been addressed to "Sen. Joseph Biden (D.-Delaware), US Capitol Building, US Senate, Washington DC 20515".

The document further reads, "Accompanying handwritten /hand printed letter dated 8/26/94, beginning "Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor..." and bearing the signature "John F. Kennedy Jr."

No further details about the accusation are known yet.

Hundreds of thousands of JFK documents had previously been released but some had been kept private for national security reasons. It is not clear how much information released in the new tranche is new as experts some of it had been released in partially redacted form.

A news release on March 18 stated, "In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released."

"You got a lot of reading," Trump told reporters on Monday. "I don't believe we're going to redact anything."

US media reported that many of the passages in the files released were not blacked out, however, some were faded and hard to read.

US President John F Kennedy's assassination

John F Kennedy was shot during a visit to Dallas, Texas, on 22 November, 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald, a Marine veteran and self-described Marxist. While a government commission investigation determined that Oswald was the culprit, several Americans do not believe he acted alone.

Another document in the papers states that the CIA had been watching President Kennedy’s killer Oswald before the assassination.