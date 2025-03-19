JFK assassination files are out. US President Donald Trump's administration has kept its promise and has released the final set of files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a case that over six decades later continues to fuel conspiracy theories.

The long-awaited "full disclosure" follows an executive order issued by Trump that called for the unredacted release of remaining files linked to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"In accordance with President Donald Trump's directive... all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released," said the US National Archives in a statement late Tuesday.

What new information has been released?

While historians and assassination researchers will take time to comb through the newly released 1,123 documents, early indications suggest that they contain little to indicate any sinister plot.

CNN, citing Tom Samoluk, a former deputy director of the Assassination Records Review Board, reports that there's no indication that the newly released files contain any bombshell.

"The collection of records that we reviewed, the vast majority of which were released — some were kept classified in whole or in part — if that's what we're talking about, then there is no smoking gun," he said.

While millions of pages of records have already been made public over the years, thousands of documents have remained classified at the request of the CIA and FBI over national security concerns.

The Warren Commission, which investigated Kennedy’s assassination, concluded that a lone gunman—Lee Harvey Oswald—carried out the shooting. Oswald himself was gunned down just two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby, further fuelling theories that the full story was being covered up.

Over the years, books, documentaries, and films—including Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie "JFK"—have kept speculation alive, with theories implicating the Mafia, the Soviet Union, Cuba, and even Kennedy's vice president, Lyndon B. Johnson.

The slow trickle of declassified files, rather than closing the case, has instead continued to feed the belief that key information remains hidden.

