Director Prithviraj Sukumaran has hinted that audiences should not miss the ending credits of L2: Empuraan, suggesting the possibility of a post-credit scene in the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer. Unlike its predecessor, Lucifer (2019), which did not feature a post-credit scene but revealed the title of its sequel in the closing credits, Empuraan may take things a step further.

Prithviraj and Mohanlal tease the ending credits

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, both Prithviraj and Mohanlal urged audiences to pay close attention to the end credits. However, whether the film will include a full-fledged post-credit scene or another title tease for the third instalment remains unknown until its release on 27 March.

Prithviraj has previously stated in multiple interviews that Lucifer was planned as a trilogy. At the teaser launch earlier this year, he confirmed that the script for the third instalment is complete but that production will only begin if L2: Empuraan becomes a box-office success.

Given the film’s record-breaking pre-release ticket sales and the positive insider reviews, a third instalment seems highly likely.

A star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar. L2: Empuraan also introduces an international cast, including Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov in key roles.

The film is set to release in all major Indian languages and will premiere worldwide on 27 March 2025.

