The ongoing controversy surrounding Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has led Disney+ to put the release of the upcoming black-comedy series Knock-Off on hold. The series, created by Han Jung-hoon and Park Hyun-seok, was originally scheduled to stream internationally this April.

Allegations against Kim Soo-hyun

The decision follows allegations that Kim dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage and that he and his talent agency, Gold Medalist, pressured her to repay the money they provided for her following a DUI incident in 2022. Kim Sae-ron tragically died by suicide in February 2025. As a result of the scandal, Kim has reportedly gone into hiding and has lost several brand deals.

Disney’s official statement

In a statement to Yonhap News Agency, a Disney representative said, “They have decided to postpone the release after careful review.” The postponement is likely due to the massive online backlash and growing petitions demanding the cancellation of the show.

What is Knock-Off about?

Knock-Off marks the second collaboration between Han Jung-hoon and Park Hyun-seok, who previously worked together on the 2023 series Song of the Bandits. Set in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the show follows Seong-jun, portrayed by Kim, whose ordinary life changes when he discovers his talent for counterfeiting.

Future of the series remains uncertain

The series was one of the most anticipated titles in Disney+’s 2025 lineup. With the controversy surrounding its lead actor, it remains to be seen whether the show will be outright cancelled, especially since it was so close to release.

