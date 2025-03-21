Bollywood composer Amaal Mallik is in the news for his now deleted post on his strained relationship with his family as he copes with clinical depression. On Thursday, Amaal shared a long post about his mental health struggle, revealing that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression and has decided to cut ties with his family.

Advertisment

The composer accused his parents, composer-singer-actor Daboo Mallik and Jyoti Malik, of creating a gulf between him and his brother Armaan Malik. Amaal is Bollywood composer Anu Mallik's nephew.

Interestingly, in a November 2024 interview with WION, Amaal praised his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik, and even stated that his mother had a role to play in him getting his first project with Salman Khan.

Nepotism in the Music Industry

Advertisment

WION had asked Amaal if there was any advantage in being part of a musical family and if nepotism existed in the music industry.

The composer was candid in his answer and admitted that there was a first mover’s advantage for kids in the industry. However, he insisted that only talent could take one ahead in a career.

“Advantage is there when you are part of such a family. I made my debut as a composer in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho at a very young age,” Amaal recalled how Salman had launched his and his brother Armaan’s pop album back in 2012.



Advertisment

“The album needed a breakthrough. We were told that we would need a celebrity to help boost the album. It was Armaan and my mom’s idea to approach Salman Khan directly. They went to Mehboob Studio to meet him but did not tell my dad about it. Armaan waited for 7 hours before he could play the album to Salman. He had to go through the usual drill of any new composer/singer before he got time from Salman to show our work. But that moment also came because Salman knew my father and had worked with him before.”

Who Was Disha Salian? How Is Her Death Linked to Aaditya Thackeray?



Amaal revealed that Salman and Sohail have had a close association with his family for many years.

Amaal praised his family, brother Armaan Malik

The composer, who now shares a strained relationship with his parents, had lauded them for their role in his life. “It was Mum’s idea to use that resource and approach Salman to launch our album. I feel it was fair only. If you have a resource or a contact – why wont you use it,” Amaal said.

The composer, however, had said that his father had never used his contacts to further his children’s career. “My dad has never picked up the phone. Even when Armaan had made his debut in Bhoothnath. He never picked up the phone to call any composer even though he knows many. He never did, He had a silent dream that we pursue music but it was not in his nature to call people to ask for work.”

Amaal was also full of praise for his younger brother- Armaan Mallik.

“My younger brother Armaan has unbelievable talent. Lot of people accuse him that he is successful because his brother makes music. But that’s not true. He has lost songs from my repertoire to singers like Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani. I never let anyone get the song unless he has earned it.”

Disha Salian death controversy: Aaditya Thackeray says he will respond to allegations in court

Amaal was also aware of the lineage he belongs to. His grandfather Sardar Malik, was also a composer, while his uncle, Anu Malik, is also a well-known music composer in Bollywood. But Amaal said while his father never achieved that much success, it was because of his hard work that he and his brother got a breakthrough in Bollywood.

“Whatever has happened has happened because of their blessings and hard work as parents otherwise it would not be easy. Music is a tough line in this country,” admitted Amaal.

“To make music and out of 100 odd songs 10 songs of mine are immortal and loved by one and all- especially the younger kids- means a lot. I think Armaan and I are good products of nepotism.”

Amaal's controversial post deleted

Unfortunately, four months down the line, Amaal is now wanting to keep a distance from his brother and parents. While he has deleted the controversial post, Amaal urged the media to not ‘harass’ his family about his mental health and the situation at hand.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the music director blamed his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and his brother Armaan Malik. Amaal is Bollywood composer Anu Mallik's nephew.

"Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

In the post, Amaal further said he is "stepping away from these personal ties" and that his interactions with his family will be strictly professional from now on.

About Amaal's career

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and also made a name for himself by scoring music for films such as Khoobsurat, Roy, Kapoor & Sons and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He recently composed the new version of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 for the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including Naina, Buddhu Sa Mann and Jab Tak.