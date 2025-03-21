Bollywood composer-singer Amaal Mallik shocked one and all on Thursday when he announced he was ‘stepping way’ from his family as he navigates clinic depression. Messages of concern poured in for the composer. Later, Amaal took to social media to thank his fans and followers for their support but asked the media not to harass his family.

Advertisment

‘Please don’t sensationalise’

Amaal asked the media not to "sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability". He wrote, "Thank you for the love and support it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don't sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability. Its a request."

The composer also spoke about his younger brother-singer Armaan Mallik and stated that nothing had changed between them. "It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace (red heart emoji)," concluded his note.

Advertisment

Priyanka Chopra reveals politics in Bollywood led to her exit: Kangana Ranaut, Amaal Mallik extend support

What Amaal wrote in his earlier post about mental health and family

Amaal on Thursday took to Instagram to write a log post about his struggle with mental health. Amaal revealed he is clinically depressed and that his self-worth has been diminished by actions of "near and dear ones".





Advertisment

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the music director blamed his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and his brother Armaan Malik. Amaal is Bollywood composer Anu Mallik's nephew.

"Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

Watch: Decoding Ami Je Tomar From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 With Composer Amaal Mallik | WION

In the post, Amaal further said he is "stepping away from these personal ties" and that his interactions with his family will be strictly professional from now on.

About Amaal's career

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and also made a name for himself by scoring music for films such as Khoobsurat, Roy, Kapoor & Sons and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He recently composed the new version of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 for the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including Naina, Buddhu Sa Mann and Jab Tak.

Vidya Balan falls on stage during Ami Je Tomar 3.0 performance with Madhuri Dixit: Watch