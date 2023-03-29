Priyanka Chopra reveals politics in Bollywood led to her exit: Kangana Ranaut, Amaal Mallik extend support

Priyanka Chopra's big reveal about why she quit Bollywood in a recent podcast has garnered a lot of attention back home. Chopra revealed that politics in the Hindi film industry made her look toward the west for opportunities. Chopra spoke candidly when she appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard. Several celebrities in India have now spoken up in support of Priyanka.



Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, who has worked with Priyanka in Fashion and Krrish 3, took to social media to weigh in on the matter and alleged that it was Karan Johar who was responsible for Priyanka's exit from Bollywood. She took to Twitter to call out the filmmaker for ‘harassing’ the ‘vulnerable outsiders’.



In a series of tweets, Kangana shared what Priyanka has said about leaving Bollywood. She wrote, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of the film industry” a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

"This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders," Kangana wrote as she blamed KJo.



Priyanka's comment also prompted singer-composer Amaal Mallik to react. He wrote on Twitter, "Well it`s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don`t do as many Bollywood films? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often...See what they tried to do to this amazing woman..."

Screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani wrote, "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, and celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

While speaking to Dax Shepard, Priyanka had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn`t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn`t feel like I wanted to do it."



Priyanka marked her singing debut with the single In My City in 2012, also featuring American rapper Will.i.am.The song was a hit and Priyanka garnered a lot of appreciation for her singing. Post that, she released another single, Exotic, also featuring Cuban-American rapper Pitbull in 2013, which went on to become a chartbuster. She also released a cover version of the song I Can`t make you love me in 2014.



"So when this music thing came I was like `fu** it I`am going to America'," Priyanka said in the podcast.



Chopra has since then featured in ABC series Quantico, and been part of several films including Baywatch, Matrix Resurrections and The White Tiger. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers' action thriller Citadel.



