Priyanka Chopra reveals actual reason she left Bollywood: 'I was not being cast, got tired of politics'

Priyanka Chopra was one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry, colloquially called Bollywood, when she made a soft transition to Hollywood. It is unheard of for somebody at the top of their game to take a drastic decision that may also be detrimental to their career. Now, Priyanka, affectionately referred to as PeeCee, has revealed the reason she made the move to Hollywood and the United States. While speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, Priyanka revealed that she was tired of "politics" in the Hindi film industry and also had "beef with people". When Shepard asked her the reason, she responded, “I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe.”

She then added, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

She talked about her first break in the States, when Desi Hits' Anjula Acharia, recruited her for a song called 'In My City', her debut single which also featured rapper will.i.am.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career

Post 'In My City', Priyanka landed the lead role in the American television series Quantico, where she played the lead character of an FBI agent. This show became a considerable hit, and she became the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

After Quantico, she acted in various other Hollywood projects, such as Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections, among others. She has co-starred with actors like Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Jim Parsons.

If her success weren't enough, Priyanka also found the love of her life in America, making her career and life in the US quite dreamy. She met American singer, actor and now her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra also met Nick Jonas in America

The two first connected in 2016 after they attended the Met Gala together, but they didn't start dating until a year later. In May 2018, they attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together, and in August of that year, they got engaged in Mumbai. The couple had both a Christian and a Hindu wedding ceremony in December 2018, and they continue to be a prominent celebrity couple in Hollywood. They welcomed their daughter in 2022.

