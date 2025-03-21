Who Was Disha Salian? How Is Her Death Linked to Aaditya Thackeray?

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, tragically died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. She had worked with several Bollywood celebrities, including the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Nearly 5 years after her death, Disha's father, Satish Salian, has sought a CBI probe into her death, alleging the involvement of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and accusing the Mumbai police of covering up the case to protect influential figures.
Disha's father, Satish Salian claims that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh did not take action against Aaditya Thackeray and worked with corrupt police officials to suppress the case
The Mumbai police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) that ruled Disha's death as accidental in 2023, but her father disagrees with this conclusion, citing a lack of consideration for forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts
Disha Salian had managed several celebrities and was reportedly facing frustrations due to project delays during the COVID-19 lockdown Her fiancé, Rohan Rai, had moved in with her family during this period. The couple had planned to live in the Malad apartment where Disha died.
Disha worked as a celebrity manager. Disha managed Sushant Singh Rajput's career for a few years. Disha was not working with Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of her death, and police stated there was no connection between their deaths. Sushant died by alleged suicide six days after Disha's death.
Disha also worked with Aishwarya Rai when she was working on the movie Jazbaa and was also manager to actor Varun Sharma.
Initially, Disha's parents expressed satisfaction with the investigation, but five years on, her father has questioned the police's conclusions and sought further legal intervention. In 2023, Police had ruled out any kind of foul play and stated her death was an accident.
