Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales, the latest entry in the beloved Doraemon franchise, continues to hold the top spot at the Japanese box office for the third consecutive week. Directed by Yukiyo Teramoto and featuring a screenplay by Satoshi Itō, the film continues its strong performance.

'DORAEMON THE MOVIE: NOBITA'S ART WORLD TALES' remains No. 1 for the third consecutive weekend in Japan as it earned ¥347M ($2M) with over 282,000 admissions to claim top spot.

The movie has now surpassed ¥2.1B ($14M) in total and 1.77M admissions.



The movie has now surpassed ¥2.1B ($14M) in total and 1.77M admissions. https://t.co/epPHdsQF7P — Cartoon Empire (@CartoonEmpire_) March 25, 2025

A legacy of success

The Doraemon series is based on the manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, which first debuted in 1969. It follows the adventures of Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century, who travels back in time to assist a young boy, Nobita Nobi.

The latest film earned an impressive $2.30 million in its third week, selling around 282,000 tickets, bringing its total box office collection to $14.3 million. An impressive feat considering it is the 44th theatrical entry in the long-running franchise.

Box office performance

The movie opened in Japan on 9 March and debuted with a strong $4.78 million in its opening weekend, claiming the number one spot at the Japanese box office. It outperformed Cells at Work! ($4.06 million) and Wicked ($3.5 million).

What is Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales about?

The film follows Doraemon, Nobita, and their friends as they enter a medieval European painting. Inside, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the land of Artoria, along with Chai, a small winged demon. Together, they must confront a powerful enemy in search of a legendary jewel.

The film features the voices of Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Ohara, Yumi Kakazu, Subaru Kimura, and Tomokazu Seki.

