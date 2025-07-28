/Watch these iconic Sanjay Dutt movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more: Full list inside

Sanjay Dutt, fondly known as Sanju Baba, is one of Bollywood's most enduring actors. He has made a strong fandom with his powerful screen presence and intense performances. Dutt has portrayed a wide range of characters from gangster Munna Bhai to an aggravated hero of Vaastav and an immortal role of villain in Agneepath in a career spanning over four decades. His journey, both personal and professional, has been filled with highs and lows, and that is one of the reasons that makes him one of the most intriguing figures in Indian cinema. From gritty gangsters to emotional family dramas, revisit the remarkable performances of the beloved Sanju Baba available for streaming across major OTT platforms.



1. Torbaaz (2020)

Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in Torbaaz Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix

A lesser-known yet heartfelt film, Sanjay Dutt plays a former army doctor at an Afghanistan refugee camp. Dutt as Dr. Naseer Khan tries to bring hope to refugee children through cricket, against the backdrop of terrorism and loss. Torbaaz offers a bittersweet thriller drama in war-torn Afghanistan, also featuring Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

2. Bhoomi (2017)



Streaming on: Prime Video

A revenge drama where Sanjay Dutt plays a protective father seeking justice for his daughter. Bhoomi serves an intense crime thriller which tries to bring out the reality of crime against women with sensitivity and conviction. The film marks his return to the big screen post his incarceration. Other stars from the film are Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta.

3. Agneepath (2012)

Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

Agneepath is an action drama film and one of the finest works of Sanjay Dutt. A young man, Vijay (Hrithik Roshan) gains the confidence of notorious gangster Rauf Lala in order to reach Kancha Cheena, a crime lord operating from Mandwa. Dutt redefined villainy with his menacing role as Kancha Cheena. This version of Agneepath is brutal and unforgettable with an emotional spectacle. The film also features Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Om Puri.

4. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)



Streaming on: Prime Video, You Tube

One of Dutt's most loved roles, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a heartwarming comedy drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) plays the role of a Mumbai goon who sets out to become a doctor to fulfill his father's dream. Munna Bhai's right hand, Circuit (Arshad Warsi), is another hit character from the film. The film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film and several other awards.

5. Vaastav: The Reality (1999)



Streaming on: Prime Video, YouTube

In this gritty crime drama, Sanjay Dutt plays Raghunath, a simpleton man who descends into the Mumbai underworld. Raghunath with his friend decides to open a food stall to overcome unemployment where he accidentally involves himself in a murder. Vaastav: The Reality earned Dutt the Filmfare Best Actor Award and established him as a top actor of the time.

6. Khalnayak (1993)

Ballu and Pooja from Khalnayak Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video, ZEE5

'Nayak nhi, Khalnayak hu main', Sanjay Dutt's anti-hero character Ballu became iconic in this musical crime thriller. Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) captures Ballu, a rowdy criminal, but he escapes jail putting Ram's job in jeopardy. Ram's girlfriend Ganga (Madhuri Dixit) decides to bring Ballu by going undercover but instead discovers the humane side of baddie Ballu. Khalnayak remains an all time hit of Dutt's movies with a powerful soundtrack and gripping storyline.

7. Saajan (1991)

