Accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case submits second bail plea, calls FIR ‘Fictional'

Mohammed Shariful Islam, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home this past January, has applied for bail a second time. In his plea, Islam argues that the FIR is a “fictional story” with no basis in credible evidence. The court will hear the case next on 21 July. Islam remains in custody at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. According to his bail plea, Islam claims to be innocent and that he has no previous criminal record.

Incident at Saif Ali Khan’s residence

The incident happened in January 2025 at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, where he was stabbed several times during an attempted robbery. Saif was awakened by a disturbance in his son Jeh’s room; when he entered, he found the intruder arguing with their house help. Acting quickly, Saif intervened with his bare hands to defend the house help and confronted the attacker.

Accused claims investigation nearing completion

According to Mohammed Shariful Islam's petition, the investigation into the case is nearly finished, with only the charge sheet yet to be filed. The plea notes that key evidence, such as CCTV footage and call records, is already in the hands of the prosecution and claims there is no risk of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. In his statement, Islam's lawyer Vipul Dushing argues, “The present FIR is nothing but a fictitious story of the complainant. Hence, the accused is seeking bail.”

Plea questions legality of arrest

“The investigating agency initially arrested a different person based on the CCTV footage and later conveniently arrested the present applicant using the same footage,” read the plea.

The plea also challenges the lawfulness of the arrest, arguing that it breached Section 47 of the Indian Civil Defence Code (BNSS), which requires police to explain both the grounds for arrest and the arrested individual’s right to bail. The court has directed the prosecution to submit a reply.