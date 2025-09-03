/Bijuria song out! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor burn the dance floor with their moves

After teasing fans for days with the song, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari unveiled the much-awaited track Bijuria on Wednesday. The song was initially part of a private album called Mausam and was sung by Sonu Nigam. The new version keeps Nigam’s original song but adds a modern twist to the song. The video features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who burn the dance floor with their killer moves.

Bijuria song out

In the newly released music video, Varun and Janhvi dance to the foot-tapping number, which has been recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, and the song has been choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Varun and Janhvi share electrifying chemistry and bring undeniable charm to the screen. Originally composed by Ravi Pawar, the new version also has vocals by Asees Kaur along with Sonu Nigam.

The song also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra along with Manish Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi.

Watch the song here:

Fans miss Sonu Nigam

While fans loved the video, some missed Sonu Nigam’s cameo. “Varun and Janhvi look funtabulous together and the chemistry and energy is fire,” one fan wrote on social media. Another fan wrote, “Sonu Nigam ka cameo aana chahiye tha (wanted Sonu Nigam's cameo)."

“Sonu Nigam has nailed this. It would have been great if he had appeared in the video,” said another.

“When I was a kid, me and my uncle used to dance on this song… so many memories,” one comment read.

Another fan celebrated Sonu’s enduring popularity, saying, “52-year-old Sonu Nigam is still ruling hearts — truly a living legend!”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film promises to be a fun blend of romance, humour, and drama. The film’s plot so far has not been revealed, but according to IMDb, the film is about "Two former lovers in Delhi try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new, unexpected romance blooms." The film is set to hit the theaters on 2 October.