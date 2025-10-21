/The making of Sholay’s Jailor: Why Ramesh Sippy believed Asrani was perfect for the role

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84, will forever be remembered as the eccentric “angrezon ke zamaane ka jailor” from Ramesh Sippy’s timeless classic Sholay (1975). Director Ramesh Sippy, while mourning the actor’s demise, recalled how the unforgettable character came to life, and why Asrani was truly “born to play the role.”

Ramesh Sippy remembers Asrani

Speaking to PTI, the Sholay director expressed deep sorrow, saying Asrani seemed “absolutely fine” when they last met. “His passing feels very sudden. He did a lot of work, but this role truly stands out. I will remember him for it always, it was a role he was born to play,” Sippy said, calling the performance one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic comedic turns.

The making of an iconic character

The hilarious jailor, who ruled his small cell block like a parody of a dictator, was inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s portrayal of Hitler in The Great Dictator (1940). The character was conceived by celebrated writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, whose witty dialogues turned even a brief appearance into cinematic history.

Sippy revealed that his first collaboration with Asrani happened during Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), where the actor’s performance left a lasting impression. “When Sholay came up, Salim-Javed had already written this part. We discussed who could pull it off, and Asrani’s name instantly fit. We called him, and he was thrilled to do it. He became an active part of shaping that character,” Sippy recalled.

A comic take on a dark figure

Asrani’s jailor, a caricature of Hitler with Chaplinesque mannerisms, remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable supporting roles, despite appearing on screen for less than ten minutes. His exaggerated salute, rolling eyes, and the famous line “Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain” continue to be quoted decades later.

“He played it so naturally, as if the role was made for him,” said Sippy. “Taking a figure like Hitler, who’s remembered for such darkness, and giving it a comic twist was a brilliant idea. Asrani did it so well that the audience still remembers it vividly. That character will never be forgotten.”

How improvisation made the scene legendary

The director credited Salim-Javed’s sharp writing and Asrani’s improvisational instincts for creating the unforgettable jail sequence. “The line ‘angrezon ke zamaane ka jailor’ was actually a clever improvisation. We didn’t know if ‘German’ would make sense to the audience, so we went with ‘angrezon ke,’ and it just clicked. It became a catchphrase,” Sippy explained.

He added that the magic of the scene came from collaboration: “The four of us, Asrani, Salim, Javed, and I brought that character to life. And with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra around, the energy on set made the comedy shine. The character is loud because the comedy is loud, and that’s what made it unforgettable.”

Asrani’s legacy

Over his six-decade career, Asrani acted in more than 350 films, seamlessly moving between comic, serious, and character roles. Yet, his portrayal of the Sholay jailor became synonymous with his name.