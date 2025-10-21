/PM Modi pays tribute to actor Asrani: ‘A gifted entertainer who...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly remembered for his impeccable comic timing and timeless performances. The 84-year-old actor passed away on Monday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

PM Modi calls him a gifted entertainer

Taking to X, PM Modi paid a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Asrani's iconic role in Sholey

Asrani, who has been part of over 350 films in multiple languages, carved an indelible mark in Indian cinema through memorable roles in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Namak Haram, and Guddi. His portrayal of the bumbling jailer in Sholay remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic comic performances.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences, recalling Asrani’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. “The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. He contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti,” Shah posted on X.

Tributes pour in

According to Asrani’s manager Babu Bhai Thiba, the veteran actor breathed his last at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew. His final rites were conducted at the Santacruz Crematorium, attended by family members and close associates from the film fraternity.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry. Actor Akshay Kumar, who shared screen space with Asrani in cult hits like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Welcome, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, penned an emotional note, “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani J We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week back on the set of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the… he had the most legendary comic timing. From Hera Pheri to De Dana Dan and our unreleased Bhoot Bangla, I learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Other Bollywood stars, including Kajol, Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, and Adnan Sami, also remembered the veteran actor for his warmth and versatility.

Asrani's early life

Born in Jaipur in 1941, Asrani began his artistic journey as a radio voice artist before joining the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Over the decades, he transitioned seamlessly between comedy, drama, and character roles, becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved faces.