/Kiara Advani glows in her first post-baby appearance with Sidharth Malhotra during Diwali celebrations | Watch

Actor Kiara Advani made a dazzling return to the public eye this Diwali, marking her first appearance since welcoming her baby girl in July. The new mom joined husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra for a heartwarming festive video, which quickly became the internet’s favourite Diwali moment. The couple celebrated their first Diwali as parents, and fans couldn’t get enough of their glowing chemistry and coordinated yellow outfits.

Kiara and Sidharth’s first Diwali as parents

On Monday, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram to extend Diwali wishes to their fans. In the short clip, the couple is seen standing close together, smiling and twinning in bright yellow ethnic attire. Kiara looked radiant in a flowing Anarkali suit paired with a pink-bordered dupatta and statement earrings, while Sidharth complemented her look with a matching embroidered kurta and white pyjamas.

Sharing the post, Kiara wrote, “Happy Diwali Love, Light and Sunshine”. The video shows the couple laughing, posing together, and greeting fans with folded hands, all set to the sound of a cheerful ‘Happy Diwali’ track in the background.

The video instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section to shower love on the couple. One user commented, “The glow on Kiara’s face is unreal!”, while another wrote, “Finally! Ki mumma is back, and she looks stunning.” Others praised the duo’s “adorable chemistry” and wished them happiness in their new chapter as parents.

Fans can’t get enough of Kiara’s post-baby glow

Kiara’s comeback post was an instant hit among fans, many of whom had missed seeing the actress during her maternity break. Comments like “Kiara, we missed you!” and “SidKiara are goals!” dominated social media. The actress’s natural glow and effortless elegance in the video became one of the highlights of Bollywood’s festive season.

Life after parenthood

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter in July 2025, announcing the news with a heartfelt note that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” Since then, the couple has kept their private life low-key, requesting the paparazzi to respect their privacy and refrain from clicking their daughter’s pictures.

Recently, Sidharth opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on The Great Kapil Show, saying, “Our whole schedule has changed, from meal timings to sleep. But it’s a different kind of tiredness, one filled with joy.”

What’s next for Kiara and Sidharth

Professionally, Kiara was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, received mixed reviews but showcased Kiara’s action prowess. The actress is currently on maternity break but is expected to return to the big screen with Toxic, starring Yash, slated for release in summer 2026. Sidharth, on the other hand, was recently seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

