/War 2 Box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller surpasses ₹100 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14 and is facing tough competition from Rajinikanth's action thriller Coolie. Both films were the most-anticipated releases of 2025. On the second day at the box office, let's check out how much the Bollywood film has minted.

Box office report day 2 of War

According to a report of Sacnilk, War 2 earned around Rs 56.50 crore net on the second day in India, while on the first day, it had minted Rs 51.5 crore. So far, the total collection within two days is Rs 108 crore.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (94.75%), followed by Hyderabad (80%), Lucknow (73.75%), Kolkata (62.755), and Jaipur (53.50%).

War 2 post-credit scene leaked?

While makers have consistently urged netizens not to spoil for those who haven't watched the film, several videos surfaced on social media. Bobby Deol features in a surprise cameo in the post-credit scene in War 2. Deol’s character is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl and teasing fans upcoming thriller Alpha.

War 2: plot, cast, and more

The movie is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, where Hrithik Roshan played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent who goes rogue after discovering enemy spies within the organisation. Hunted by the Indian government, Kabir ultimately thwarts their plans but chooses to remain outside the system to continue his mission to stop the mastermind behind the operation.