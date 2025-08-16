Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /War 2 Box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller surpasses ₹100 crore

War 2 Box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller surpasses ₹100 crore

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 09:45 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 09:45 IST
War 2 Box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller surpasses ₹100 crore

Jr NTR-Hrithik Roshan in War 2 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, released in cinemas on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Check out how much War earned on the second day.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14 and is facing tough competition from Rajinikanth's action thriller Coolie. Both films were the most-anticipated releases of 2025. On the second day at the box office, let's check out how much the Bollywood film has minted.

Box office report day 2 of War

According to a report of Sacnilk, War 2 earned around Rs 56.50 crore net on the second day in India, while on the first day, it had minted Rs 51.5 crore. So far, the total collection within two days is Rs 108 crore.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (94.75%), followed by Hyderabad (80%), Lucknow (73.75%), Kolkata (62.755), and Jaipur (53.50%).

Trending Stories

War 2 post-credit scene leaked?

While makers have consistently urged netizens not to spoil for those who haven't watched the film, several videos surfaced on social media. Bobby Deol features in a surprise cameo in the post-credit scene in War 2. Deol’s character is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl and teasing fans upcoming thriller Alpha.

War 2: plot, cast, and more

The movie is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, where Hrithik Roshan played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent who goes rogue after discovering enemy spies within the organisation. Hunted by the Indian government, Kabir ultimately thwarts their plans but chooses to remain outside the system to continue his mission to stop the mastermind behind the operation.

The film featured Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Dishita Sehgal, among others. War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience. She is avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-Dramas. She loves unco...Read More

Trending Topics