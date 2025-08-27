/Jr NTR was never set to do YRF’s new film; his line-up includes Prashanth Neel’s film, Devara 2

After much anticipation, Jr NTR debuted in Bollywood with the spy thriller War 2. The movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, boasted a stellar star cast including Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in key roles.
There were reports of NTR signing a multiple-film deal with the franchise that also included his solo hero film. However, latest reports suggest NTR was always supposed to begin his film with Prashanth Neel andDevara 2afterWar 2, so this is not new. Therefore, we can confirm that there is no delay in YRF's project with NTR because of these two films.
An independent industry source revealed, "PostWar 2, Jr NTR was always supposed to start work on his next film with Prashanth Neel, followed byDevara2, and the development remains the same. The team is gearing up, and the preparations are already underway.”
For the unversed, the title of Prashanth Neel's film with NTR is tentativelyDragon. Talking aboutDevara, in the film, the actor starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and it hit the screens last year, in 2024.
Jr NTR recently made his Bollywood debut in War 2 which pitted him against Hrithik Roshan. In her review Shomini Sen of WION wrote, “ War movie had Shroff's character idolising Roshan's Kabir. It had also started wild fan theories of how the film could have been just a gay love story. War 2 will also likely give way to more such theories because the film in the second half becomes about two friends, rising from the streets and then one being betrayed by the other. There is an undercurrent romance between Vikram and Kabir- no one can convince me otherwise. The movie War 2 begins with a lot of potential but ends in a whimper.” Read the full review here