/Is Pranit More back in the Bigg Boss 19 house? Social media seems to suggest so

Pranit More is reportedly back in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The comedian had left the house last week owing to a medical emergency. His abrupt exit, despite winning the Captaincy task, had left his fans as well as the housemates in shock. Now, several social media posts seem to indicate that the comedian has made a comeback to the show and even hosted The Pranit More show. The claims on social media were all based on the live feed of the show that is available on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Pranit More to make a re-entry in Bigg Boss 19

If multiple reports are to be believed, comedian Pranit More will return to the Bigg Boss 19 house in Friday’s episode. His re-entry is likely to make things more exciting at the BB House. According to the posts on X, Neelam would first go inside the store room following the ringing of a doorbell. Neelam will enter the store room in hope of getting some kitchen items, but will see an empty room and come out, only to tell others that she feels someone is hiding inside the room. Seconds later, Abhishek and Gaurav are shown predicting Pranit’s return, and the comedian then appears out of the store room, much to the excitement of the other housemates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss 19 eviction

This week, five contestants have been nominated for eviction. Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Farrhana Bhatt are all in the danger zone. Who gets ousted from Bigg Boss 19 this weekend will be exciting to see.