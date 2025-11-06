/Is Bigg Boss 19 scripted? Viral post on social media claims THIS contestant will win the show

Controversies have never eluded the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The latest one seems to indicate that Bigg Boss 19 is a scripted show, and the winner has already been decided. A viral post on social media indicates that the show has already decided on the winner. The post has left many fans fuming over the fact the show is not a reality show after all, and the viral post has unexpectedly disclosed the winner’s name. Many fans are now accusing creators of bias.

Bigg Boss 19 winner pre-decided?

For years, the show has been accused of being biased and giving preferential treatment to certain contestants. Pranit More’s sudden exit from the show on medical grounds and Baseer Ali’s eviction has convinced many that the show is biased towards some contestants.

Now, the alleged leaked post seems to indicate that Gaurav Khanna will win Bigg Boss 19. A screenshot reportedly obtained from Wikipedia is being widely circulated online, which clearly shows Guarav’s name as the winner.

The image also indicates Abhishek Bajaj as first runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt as second runner-up. Amaal Mallik is on the fourth spot and Tanya is in the fifth spot according to the list.

Fans divided over the leaked image

Fans are divided about the sudden release, with many questioning its authenticity. While some felt it was an error, others hinted that the list may have been edited or created by fans.

While the image has sparked conversations around the show, it has also piqued curiosity around the finale and the winner of the season.

WION could not verify the authenticity of the ‘leaked’ list.