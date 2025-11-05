/Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt’s family sends legal notice to Amaal Mallik’s aunt, seeks Rs 1 crore in damages

Not just inside, but there is drama brewing outside the Bigg Boss 19 house as well. While contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik are inside the house as contestants, members of their families are clashing outside the house. According to reports, Farrhana’s family has sent a legal notice to Amaal’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, over a comment she made about Farrhana during an interview.

Farrhana Bhatt’s family sends notice to Amaal Mallik’s aunt

On Wednesday, Farrhana’s family took to on social media to reveal that they had sent a legal notice to Amaal’s aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder. “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt,” the post read.

The note posted by her lawyer states that Farrhana’s family has expressed ‘deep distress’ over the remarks made by Roshan. The legal notice was issued to Amaal’s aunt, Fifafooz YouTube channel and YouTube India over Roshan calling Farrhana a “terrorist” during an interview.

The note further read, “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.”

Copies of the notice were also sent to the National Commission of Women and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

What did Amaal Mallik’s aunt actually say about Farrhana?

In October, Roshan was asked in an interview with Fifafooz Channel on YouTube about Farrhana, and she replied, “Evil. Terrorist. I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she’s like that. (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood).”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on 24 August with 18 housemates. So far seven contestants have been evicted while one has left the show. Farrhana was also evicted by the housemates on day one, but she was sent to a secret room and returned to the house on the sixth day.