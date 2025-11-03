/Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife accuses him of lying and gaslighting, says 'shame isn't...'

Ever since Bigg Boss season 19 premiered in August this year, several twists and turns have taken place. Be it eliminations, fights, or challenging tasks to be played, many situations have led to debate and discussions on social media. In the latest development, Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has alleged some serious accusations of lying and gaslighting on national television. She even shared a lengthy note on social media.

What did Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife share on her social media?

As per the Instagram post shared by Akanksha Jindal from the show, she called out Bajaj's statements about their marriage and past. She wrote, "He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life...that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women, too."

She further claimed, "He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years; he's been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary. I'm not here for drama or revenge. I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant."

Earlier statement of Akanksha Jindal about his marriage with Abhishek Bajaj

In an earlier post on social media, she had addressed her timeline of their marriage and separation. She wrote, "Our separation actually took place on August 18, 2024. So far, Abhishek Bajaj's team has not issued any statement in regard to this.

What's the latest happening in Bigg Boss 19?

In the latest turn of events, renowned comedian and one of the contestants, Pranit More, will be leaving the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on medical grounds after his health reportedly deteriorated.

His team took to the comedian and wrote, "Hey guys, just wanted to update you all. Pranit is doing well. We're in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team, and they're keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you've been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."