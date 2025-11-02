/Would You Marry Me to Melo Movie: K-dramas and films featuring Choi Woo Shik

From suspense to horror to romance, Choi Woo Shik has done it all. The South Korean actor who gained prominence after he featured in the Oscar-winning film Parasite. Here are a few of the K-dramas and films he has been part of.
Renowned South Korean actor Choi Woo Shik made his debut in the drama The Duo, and since then, there has been no looking back. After several supporting roles, he is making waves with his current drama, Would You Marry Me. Let's take a look at a few of the films and shows he has featured in.
The show tells the story of two former lovers who get pulled back in front of the camera, after years of filming a viral documentary in high school and into each other's lives. How the love story blossoms forms the main crux of the show.
The show follows the story of a movie buff who falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens up again.
The Oscar-winning film follows the story of a struggling Kim family, who sees an opportunity when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family. Soon, all of them find a way to work within the same household and start living a parasitic life.
The show, A Killer Paradox, is all about one accidental killing, which leads to another. An average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him.
The action-thriller film is all about a young girl who lives peacefully with her adoptive parents until she showcases her special talent to the world, and an army of powerful men from her mysterious past attempts to track her down. The film also has a second part titled The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.
The sci-fi film, set in a world where an AI program allows people to communicate with their deceased loved ones, a flight attendant and a mother question the meaning of reality and humanity.
The show tells the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
The ongoing drama tells the story of a bride-to-be, who wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiance and being faced with debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with; they have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers.