/Republic Day 2026: 6 tricolour recipes for a vibrant celebration

On January 26, 2026, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day with parades and patriotic songs. It is also a wonderful occasion to relish some tricolour dishes that amp up your spirit. Whether you are planning small gatherings, breakfasts, or even school celebrations, these visually stunning dishes are ideal for every moment. Here are five tricolour dishes to prepare on Republic Day.
This sandwich is a perfect option to serve your kids for breakfast on Republic Day. Easy to prepare, it just needs layers of green mint chutney, creamy white cheese or curd spread, and an orange carrot or beetroot filling between two slices of bread. It also works as an evening snack.
What can be better than soft and fluffy idlis on the morning of the Republic Day? Made with natural colours from spinach and carrot puree, the dish is light on the stomach, along with being rich in nutrients. Idlis can be served with coconut chutney and sambar for a complete meal.
Another excellent breakfast and snack recipe for Republic Day. Dhokla can be prepared in three layers: green from spinach, white from plain batter, and saffron from carrot. Steamed to perfection, this Gujarati snack is soft, spongy, and full of flavour. It is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves before serving with chutney.
Healthy and refreshing, tricolour salad is an easy dish to prepare on this special occasion. Made with cucumber, paneer, and carrots or tomatoes, it is crunchy as well as light. You can also serve it as a side dish with the main course. Ensure not to store the salad for a long time.
For those looking for comfort and taste, tricolour pasta is the best choice. It is prepared using three sauces: spinach-based green sauce, creamy white sauce, and tomato sauce. The festive dish is very popular among children and is also filling. You can also prepare the sauces in advance for convenience.
Paneer tikka, packed with health and taste, is a guaranteed show-stopper at the dinner table. To prepare the dish, marinate paneer cubes in three different flavours and colours, followed by grilling for a smoky, spicy, and rich taste. Served for lunch and dinner, it can also be baked instead of grilling.