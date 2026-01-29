/American singer Ray J reveals he only has just months to live- Here's what we know

American singer and songwriter Ray J, who has delivered several hit tracks, including One Wish, Wait a Minute and I Hit It First, among others, has revealed a shocking detail about health. He has shared with his fans that he doesn't have much time left, and doctors are not even sure if he will live to see next year. Let's delve in to know in depth about his condition and update.

Ray J's revelation about his failing health

Taking to his Instagram handle, the rapper addressed his fans after his recent hospitalisation and gave a health update. He stated, "I was in the hospital. My heart's only beating, like, 25 per cent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be alright. So, thank you for all your prayers. Thank you to my mom, my sister Brandy, my dad and everybody for helping me through."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me. I f***ed my heart up on the right side, right here. It's like, black. It's like done. I f***ed up. You know why? Because I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was a big n***a, so I could handle all the alcohol. I could handle all the Adderall. I could handle all the drugs. I could handle everything, but I couldn't. My shit is fucked up. And it curbed my time here,” Ray J said.

He further added, "I'm like, 'Nothing happened to me. F**k it. I'm indestructible. The joke's on me. Take care of yourselves, y'all."

Concerned fans took to the comment section to wish for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Please stop smoking for your life's sake, drink water and eat healthy to stay healthy and alive." Another user wrote, "Praying for you...come back to the church. God has spared you." “You look tired! If you just got out of the hospital, you need to be somewhere resting,” wrote the third user.

All about Ray J

Born in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Carson, California, American singer and songwriter Ray J made his debut in 1997 with the single Let It Go, which was released by EastWest Records for the soundtrack to the F. Gary Gray film, Set It Off. In 2007, he co-starred in the controversial adult film Kim Kardashian, Superstar, opposite then-relatively unknown actress Kim Kardashian. This foresaw the release of his fourth album, All I Feel (2008), which was critically panned.