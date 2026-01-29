/Nicki Minaj holds Donald Trump's hands, calls herself his, 'No. 1 fan’, netizens react in shock



When several celebrities are bashing US President Donald Trump amid ICE raids and the death of two individuals, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, pop star Nicki Minaj has made it clear that she's on Trump's side.

Holding Trump’s hand, the hip-hop superstar told the audience at an event that she’s “probably the president’s No. 1 fan.”

Nicki Minaj holds Donald Trump’s hand, says ‘god is protecting him’

On Wednesday (28 Jan), during her appearance at the Accounts Summit, she fan-girled over Trump, declaring herself, “probably the president’s No. 1 fan.”

Holding the hands of Trump at the event, Minaj, in her speech, said how he has been ‘’bullied and smeared'' as she spoke about her support for Trump.

“Well, I don’t know what to say. but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not

going to change,'' she said.

Saying that she's not going to get affected by the hate and what people have to say, Nicki continued, ''And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me, at all,” she continued. “It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns, it’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?”

Walking up to the stage wearing a yellow dress with a white fur coat, Nicki was welcomed by Trump, and they had a brief conversation before he guided her to the podium for her speech.

Later, the ‘’Super Bass'' rapper shared a video on her X handle featuring her and Trump, calling him the best president. In return, he called her the queen of rap.

Nicki Minaj’s Trump praise shocks the Internet

Promoting the Trump Accounts Summit and encouraging Americans to invest in the newly launched program, she gave a speech that surprised netizens, who expressed shock at her words amid the serious ICE crackdown.

Some netizens were quick to say that it's time to boycott and unfollow her.

One user wrote,''You’re selling your people out Meeting with an oppressor.''

Another user wrote,''She’s campaigning hard for that pardon.''