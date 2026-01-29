Bruce Springsteen is speaking out through his music. The post star released his new song, titled Streets of Minneapolis, and through his music, he has condemned the death of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the two individuals who were killed by an ICE federal agent.

Amid the immigration crackdown launched by US President Donald Trump’s administration, Pretti, an ICU nurse, was killed by federal agents in the city on Saturday (Jan 24) during the protest. This is the second shocking incident after the death of Good, who was also shot dead by the agents.

Bruce Springsteen slams ICE in new protest song, calls out King Trump’s private army

On Wednesday (Jan 28), Springsteen released the song as a response to what Bruce called “the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis.” He recorded the song on Saturday, the day Alex was shot dead.

In a statement, the rockstar said that he has this song for the city and “our immigrant neighbors.”

In a statement, Springsteen said: “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”

The four-and-a-half-minute-long song slams the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and calls out the Trump administration as he says in the lyrics, ‘’King Trump’s private army from the DHS/Guns belted to their coats/Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law.''

Taking a direct dig at Trump, he called his officers, ‘thugs.’'

‘’We’ll remember the names of those who died/On the streets of Minneapolis/Trump’s federal thugs beat up on/His face and his chest/Then we heard the gunshots,'' the lyrics read.

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Trump and has never shied from speaking against the government and their actions. He even called the US president a “threat to our democracy."

In May 2025, the 76-year-old criticised Trump, sating US is “currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”