Karnataka, India

Atul Subhash's father on Saturday (Dec 15) pleaded for the custody of his grandson, saying that the family was worried about him.

This comes hours after Atul's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag were arrested for allegedly abetting his suicide.

The techie's father questioned where was Atul's four-year-old son and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and others to ensure his grandson's custody.

Meanwhile, he also thanked the Bengaluru Police for arresting the accused, further saying that he still has not received justice as a new case has been filed for maintenance in the name of his grandson.

"We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed, or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us," Atul's father said.

I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson for maintenance. We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me... For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son... The whole society, people are standing in my support...," Pawan Kumar told ANI.

Atul's brother Bikas Kumar Modi also expressed concerns regarding the whereabouts of his nephew and said that two arrests in the case were yet to be made.

"Our biggest concern right now is that we don't know where my nephew (Atul Subhash's son) is. We couldn't find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is. I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting these three... Two other arrests are pending. I hope they will also be arrested soon...," Bikas Kumar Modi said.

Earlier, three people were arrested in connection to the suicide case of Indian techie Atul Subhash, including his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag for abetment to suicide.

The arrests were made days after the 34-year-old techie accused Nikita and her family of extortion and harassment in an over-an-hour-long video and died by suicide.

In the suicide note, Atul wrote in detail about the mental agony he went through because of his wife and in-laws.

Nikita and her family were on the run since the video shot by Atul went viral.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused at the Marathahalli police. After Atul's wife Nikita went absconding, a notice was pasted by the Bengaluru Police outside her residence in Jaunpur city of Uttar Pradesh asking her to appear in the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies)