The death toll from Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24 as forecasters warn strong winds could fuel the fire even further. At least 16 people were missing and officials are expecting the number to increase.

According to the statement by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday evening (Jan 12), eight deaths were recorded in the Palisades Fire while 16 others lost their lives in the Eaton Fire.

As firefighters struggle to contain the fire, more than 12,000 structures have been burned in Los Angeles since the first blaze started nearly a week ago on Tuesday (Jan 7). About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires have spread across over 62 square miles (160 square kilometres), engulfing an area larger than San Francisco. So far, no cause of the wildfires has been determined.

Costliest disaster

The costs of damages have been expected to be between $135 billion and $150 billion, as per the preliminary estimate by AccuWeather, making it possibly the costliest fire for the nation.

During an interview with NBC, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the inferno could end up being the worst natural disaster in the history of the United States.

“I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it, in terms of the scale and scope,” he said.

Forecasters predict dangerous weather

Forecasters have warned of dangerous weather conditions in Los Angeles amid the raging fire as strong winds are expected to return this week.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for severe fires through Wednesday (Jan 15) with winds of 50 mph (80 kph) along with gusts in the mountain regions reaching 70 mph (113 kph). According to weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson, the most dangerous day for Los Angeles would be Tuesday (Jan 14).

“You’re going to have really strong gusty Santa Ana winds, a very dry atmosphere and still very dry brush, so we still have some very critical fire weather conditions out there,” Thompson said, according to news agency AP.

Firefighters battle wildfires

In response to contain the fires, nearly 1,400 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico, have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone has said that 70 additional water trucks have arrived to assist firefighters in battling the inferno as it spread due to the renewed gusts of winds.

“We are prepared for the upcoming wind event,” Marrone said. Fire retardant dropped by aircraft on Sunday (Jan 12) will act as a barrier along hillsides, officials said. The red-coloured fire retardant helps in preventing the spread of fire by covering the vegetation.

Experts have largely attributed Santa Anas for turning wildfires into devastating infernos that engulfed entire neighbourhoods.

