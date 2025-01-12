The death toll due to the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles (LA) has climbed to 16, and more fatalities are expected.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (Jan 12), firefighting crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds returned that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Of the 16 deaths reported, five were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire.

Here's a look at the latest updates from the calamity:

> The National Weather Service said on Sunday that the next few days would prove critical to the firefighting effort, with dry weather and strong winds expected to continue before temperatures would cool toward the end of the week starting Monday.

> A Red Flag Warning was in place in the Los Angeles and Ventura countries. The warning is also in place in place for other parts of Southern California, including inland Orange County and the Inland Empire, the areas just south and east of Los Angeles.

> According to a report by CNN, there was a chance of light rain next weekend.

> Around 35,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles were without electricity as of Sunday morning.

> United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at California-based politicians over their response in handling the wildfires.

> In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols (politicians) have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost."

> Trump's remarks came after California Governor Gavin Newsom deflected the blame when he was asked about the public anger over his administration's response to controlling the wildfires, citing he was not getting straight answers.

> During a recent podcast, Governor Newsom said that local leaders and his team failed to provide him with a clear picture of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)