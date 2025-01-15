Despite earlier reports from multiple mediators suggesting that Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Associated Press that no deal has been finalised and the final details were still being sorted out.

As per another report by Times of Israel, Prime Minister’s Office said that there are still “a number of clauses” in the deal that have yet to be agreed upon. The PMO added that “the details will be finalised tonight."

Trump announces Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, earlier US President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social, saying that the hostages will be released shortly.

"WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!" the US president-elect posted.

Trump in a subsequent post said that the "EPIC" ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of his 2024 US Presidential election win.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," Trump said in his post.

"We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!," he added.

