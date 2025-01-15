The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports claiming Hamas has submitted its final response to the Gaza peace deal talks.

The denial comes after Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported, citing Israeli officials, that Hamas has "given a green light" to the ceasefire-for-hostage deal brokered in Qatar.

The report, however, said that the technical details of the deal are yet to be finalised.

News agency AFP also reported citing Palestinian sources close to negotiations that militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"The resistance factions reached an agreement among themselves and informed the mediators of their approval of the (prisoner) exchange deal and ceasefire," one source was quoted as saying by AFP on condition of anonymity. Another Palestinian source confirmed their approval of the deal.

Arab officials involved in the talks have speculated that the deal might get final approval within 48 hours.

On the other hand, news agency Reuters quoted a Hamas official as saying that the group is yet to submit its written response to the proposal deal.

Israel-Hamas ‘super close’ to ceasefire

Earlier, Arab officials told Times of Israel that Israel and Hamas were “super close” to reaching a ceasefire deal. As per reports, the negotiators may announce a final deal on Wednesday or Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)