US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Justice, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is expected to face confirmation hearings on Wednesday (January 15).

Bondi served as the top law enforcement officer of the country's third most populous state from 2011 to 2019 and on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first administration.

Most recently, Bondi helped lead the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank whose personnel has worked closely with Trump's campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration.

Trump announced his pick of Bondi on social media, praising her for her prosecutorial experience and saying she was tough on crime as Florida's first female attorney general.

Trump, who was elected on Nov. 5 despite being the subject of multiple criminal investigations from U.S. and state prosecutors, including a felony conviction in the state of New York, said Bondi would end the politicization of federal prosecutions.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore," Trump said.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fight Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Bondi, a Trump loyalist, is expected to carry out Trump's policy agenda.

