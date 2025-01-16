Global leaders welcomed the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas announced on Wednesday (Jan 15), and urged both parties to uphold the deal while expediting aid to Gaza civilians.

This breakthrough comes as a significant relief after months of conflict, here are the reactions:

UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was "imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent life-saving humanitarian support".

Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he will "work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven".

Joe Biden

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said that he was "thrilled" that the hostages would finally be released and expressed confidence that the deal would hold. "I'm deeply satisfied this day has... finally come," he said in a televised statement.

EU

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, "Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region".

"I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” she said.

Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the agreement "will be beneficial for our region and for all humanity, particularly for our Palestinian brothers, and that it will open the way to lasting peace and stability".

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry highlighted "the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza," calling for "the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the (Gaza) Strip and all other Palestinian and Arab territories and the return of the displaced to their areas".

Egypt

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for "the entry of urgent humanitarian aid" into Gaza. He said that the agreement was a result of "strenuous efforts" by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Jordan

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi urged the world powers to make sure that there was a "sufficient and durable" delivery of aid to Gaza.

Iraq

Iraq's foreign ministry pressed on the "need to immediately allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories" and further "intensify international efforts to rebuild" areas that were severely damaged during Israel's offensive in Gaza.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the parties to "respect" the deal and stressed that a ceasefire must be followed by a "political solution".

“The agreement must be respected. The hostages freed. Gazans aided. A political solution must happen,” Macron posted on X.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the deal opens the door to a permanent end to the war.

"This ceasefire opens the door to a permanent end to the war and to the improvement of the poor humanitarian situation in Gaza," Scholz said on X.

"This agreement must now be implemented to the letter," Scholz said, adding that "all of the hostages must be released".

Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it "the long overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for".

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for."

"Our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people -- grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state," he added.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni released a statement saying that her country "now expects that all the hostages can finally return to their families".

"The ceasefire provides an important opportunity to significantly increase humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza," she added.

She further expressed the hope of "relaunching a political process towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, based on a two-state solution".

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

"We hope that the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza will contribute to ending the aggression, destruction and killing in the strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and to start a new phase in which this just cause will not be marginalised."

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This agreement is a constructive step to peace and stability in the region. Today must mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Israeli and Palestinian people. We hope it will allow the Palestinian people the opportunity to rebuild, reform their governance which is most necessary, and pursue self-determination. Australia remains unequivocal in our condemnation of Hamas’s atrocities on the 7th of October and of the ideology that drives this terrorist organisation. There must be no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza."

Spain

"This agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the road to a two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said, "The Palestinian institutions must be strengthened and prepared to assume full control and responsibility, including in Gaza. Both Israel and Palestine must receive credible security guarantees, and the solution must be anchored regionally."

(With inputs from agencies)