United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump's portrait was officially unveiled on Wednesday (Jan 15), less than a week before his inauguration.

In a post on X, the photograph was unveiled by Trump's chief photographer Daniel Torok. In the photo, Trump is seen wearing a blue suit with a visibly serious look.

'We're entering the golden age of America '

Apart from Trump, Torok also shared the portrait of Vice President-elect JD Vance. Sharing the portraits on X, he wrote, "We are entering the golden age of America."

We are entering the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tU3nCgAqEi — Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 16, 2025

Both Trump and Vance will be sworn in on January 20.

A similarity with the 2023 mugshot

Users on social media were quick to point out that Trump's facial expression in his official portrait was similar to his mugshot from 2023 when the Republican leader turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia after he was indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges.

Some social media users stated that Trump's mugshot should have been his official portrait.

A comparison with the 2017 portrait

Upon becoming the American president for the first time, Trump looked more jolly and relaxed in his official portrait of 2017.

The 2017 portrait of Trump when he first became president.

The previous portrait was done by Sheleah Craighead.