US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, was told during the Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday (Jan 14) that he was ‘incompetent’ for the job. The much-anticipated hearing is underway to assess whether the controversial former Fox News host is fit to lead the defence department.

Advertisment

Hegseth’s nomination had earlier drawn criticism for his past statements and actions, including allegations of sexual assault, drinking, and offensive views about women in combat roles in the military.

Also read: 'Deny, depose, defend': Man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO reportedly left cryptic message on bullet casings

During the hearing, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted, “Mr Hegseth has admitted to falling short as we all do from time to time." However, he added Hegseth “will excel in a skill in which many of his predecessors have fallen short.”

Advertisment

On the other hand, Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, opposed Hegseth’s nomination and said, "I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job.” "Unfortunately, you lack the character and composure and competence to hold the position of defence," he added.

Also read: Tulip Siddiq, UK's Treasury minister, resigns over alleged Bangladeshi financial links

Protestors disrupt Hegseth's opening remarks

Advertisment

As Hegseth started delivering his opening remarks, he was interrupted by three protesters, all of whom were arrested. One of the protestors called Hegseth "Christian Zionist", before a second protestor emerged and started sloganeering over "bombing babies in Gaza".

In his opening statement, Hegseth explained why he thought Trump had picked him for the role of defence secretary.

"The primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the department of defence," he said.

"He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser-focused on lethality, meritocracy, warfare, fighting, accountability and readiness to stop bombing that night in our homeland," Hegseth argued.

(With inputs from agencies)