New details suggest that the suspect who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday (Dec. 4) may have left a cryptic message on bullet casings found at the crime scene.

As per the New York Post citing police sources, the words "deny," "depose," and "defend" were inscribed on the shell casings recovered outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, the spot where Thompson, 50, was shot on Wednesday morning.

The report suggested that the police recovered three live nine-millimetre rounds and three discharged shell casings from the area. Each had a single word written on it, suggesting the suspect may have been trying to convey a message, though its meaning remains unclear. The shooter’s identity and motive are still unknown, and he is still at large.

A water bottle and a mobile phone were also recovered, with police believing the items may have been dropped by the gunman while running from the crime scene. Forensic tests are underway to extract DNA and fingerprints from the objects, as per a CNN report.

NYPD Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, said that the suspect came from behind a car and shot Thompson in the back and right calf at around 6:46 am. The attacker then walked between two vehicles, escaped on a bicycle, and disappeared into Central Park. Kenny called the killing a "targeted attack" rather than a random act of violence.

Thompson, who joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was due to speak at an investor conference at the Hilton at 8:00 am, about 75 minutes after the shooting.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

UnitedHealth Group released a statement expressing their condolences: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

