After UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed, his wife revealed some shocking information. Paulette Thompson said that her husband received “some threats” before he was fatally shot outside Midtown Manhattan in New York.

The 50-year-old was walking towards the hotel on Wednesday (Dec. 4) morning for the annual investor conference of the company, when a masked gunman was waiting for him, lying in freezing cold when he opened fire at the CEO, CNN said, citing New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch. NYPD has said that the killing was a “premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.”

The gunman shot him in the back and leg from behind. Despite being taken to Mount Sinai West hospital by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

“There had been some threats,” Paulette told NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

“I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now,” she said, adding that police had informed her that the attack was planned. “I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”

The NYPD has released the images of the shooter as an intense manhunt is being carried out. The police described the shooter as a white male wearing black clothes. The gunman was seen fleeing the scene on an e-bike after firing at Thompson.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny spoke to the media and said that while “the motive for this murder is currently unknown”, the evidence gathered so far suggests that the victim was targeted specifically. Investigations are underway.

UnitedHealthcare Group releases statement

After the shooting, UnitedHealthcare Group issued an official statement regarding the incident.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him," the statement read.

Thompson had been the company’s CEO for three years, since 2021.

(WIth inputs from agencies)