Washington, US

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Dec 4) tapped Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4, to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Advertisment

Trump took to his official X handle and said that Jared exhibited exceptional leadership skills as he built Shift4 helming it for over 25 years.

He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defence aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the US Department of Defence and its allies.

Isaacman is also the business associate of Elon Musk who closely oversees an agency linked to the SpaceX founder's business.

Advertisment

"I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration," the US President-elect said.

I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2024 ×

"Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defence aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the U.S. Department of Defence and our allies," he added.

Advertisment

Trump highlighted Isaacman's passion for space exploration and his experience as an astronaut, emphasising that these qualities make him an ideal candidate to lead NASA.

"Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv!" Trump said.

Also read: Trump may replace Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis to lead Pentagon: Report

'Space holds unparalleled potential' says Isaacman

Isaacman expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating that he was honoured to receive the nomination by Trump.

He emphasised his passion for leading in what he described as "the most incredible adventure in human history".

"I am honoured to receive President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history," he said on X.

I am honored to receive President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history. On my last mission… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) December 4, 2024 ×

"On my last mission to space, my crew and I travelled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun. Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy," he added.

Isaacman then vowed to inspire the young generations to dream about space and achieve milestones like walking on the Moon and Mars.

"There will inevitably be a thriving space economy--one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilisation. I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch," Isaacman said.

"With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars, and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth. It is the honour of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA's extraordinary team to realise our shared dreams of exploration and discovery," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)